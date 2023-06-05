Gufi Paintal
Of Mahabharat
Fame Passes Away
Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for his role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has passed away.
He died on June 5,
2023, at the age of 78.
Paintal was hospitalised for
undisclosed health reasons
and was reportedly in
critical condition.
+ + +
He is survived by his
son, daughter-in-law
and a grandchild.
The news of his death comes
just a few days after his
friend and popular TV
actress Tina Ghai revealed
that he was hospitalised
and in critical state.
It was said that Gufi has
been unwell for a very long
time but on May 31, his
condition worsened.
+
+
+
+ + +
While Gufi was best known for
his stint in Mahabharat, he was
also seen in numerous movies
and television shows.
+ + +
+
+
+
Some of the movies that he
acted in include ‘Patthar
Ke Phool,’ ‘Bol Radha Bol,’
and ‘Tum Karo Vaada’.
Paintal has also helmed
television shows such as ‘Hello
Inspector’ and Khotey Sikkey.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More