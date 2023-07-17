Ileana D’Cruz Reveals Boyfriend With Date Night Photos
Last month, Ileana D’Cruz had shared the first picture of her boyfriend.
Taking to Instagram, the pregnant actress shared a black-and-white photo of the couple.
The silhouette-like frame helped Ileana to keep his identity under the wraps.
Now, she has posted pictures with her alleged beau and captioned the photos, “Date night”.
Fans couldn’t help but notice that the man in the photos had an eerie resemblance with the man whose silhouette she had earlier shared.
The actress had earlier shared yet another glimpse of her mystery man with fans.
Ileana had shared a photo of the man but refrained from revealing his identity. Instead, she shared in the photo that he loves their dog.
Ileana announced her pregnancy earlier this year.
She did not reveal the identity of the father’s baby but has been posting photos of her baby bump frequently.