Inside Nia Sharma's
Vacay In Sikkim
Nia Sharma is having a
blast in the northeastern
state of Sikkim.
She enjoys piping hot
Maggi while shivering
in the snow.
The diva keeps it stylish in
an off-white co-ord set.
Nia enjoys the chilly
weather of the
hilly state.
She strikes a pose against
the snow-clad mountains.
The actress seen
strolling on the
streets of Gangtok.
+ + +
Nia breaks into a dance
with a group of
local girls.
She keeps warm in a
cute pink poncho.
Nia looks happy as she
enjoys her holidays in the
cool terrain of Sikkim.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More