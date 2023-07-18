Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Manuj Yadav
Janhvi Kapoor’s Many Moods Ahead of ‘Bawaal’ Release
Janhvi Kapoor is in a ‘Bawaal’ mood these days
Her upcoming film ‘Baw
aal’ releases on July 21. She is
paired opposite Varun Dhawan.
‘Bawaal’ is a romantic drama film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame.
Janhvi is seen making goofy faces, capturing a
udiences’ attention.
She is dressed in a chic yellow mini dress with an elegant pair of heels.
Minimal makeup and open tresses complete her l
ook.
Janhvi will play Nisha Dixit in the movie. Thi
s is the first time she’ll act with Varun Dhawan.
She was last seen in ‘Mili’.
Her upcoming projects include Mr. & Mrs. Mahi,
Devara, and Ulajh.
