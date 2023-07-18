Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

Janhvi Kapoor’s Many Moods Ahead of ‘Bawaal’ Release

Janhvi Kapoor is in a ‘Bawaal’ mood these days.

Her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ releases on July 21. She is paired opposite Varun Dhawan.

‘Bawaal’ is a romantic drama film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame.

Janhvi is seen making goofy faces, capturing audiences’ attention.

She is dressed in a chic yellow mini dress with an elegant pair of heels.

Minimal makeup and open tresses complete her look.

Janhvi will play Nisha Dixit in the movie. This is the first time she’ll act with Varun Dhawan.

She was last seen in ‘Mili’.

Her upcoming projects include Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara, and Ulajh.

