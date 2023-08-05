Kajol-Ajay Devgn Love Story
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Kajol and Ajay Devgn love story is very interesting and is no less than a movie itself.
This powerful couple met each other for the first time on the sets of the film Hulchul
in 1995.
Kajol used to like talking and laughing on the sets, but Ajay did not like this habit of Kajol at all.
Both were dating someone else at that time. Kajol even used to take some advice about relationships from Ajay.
Then when Kajol broke up, Ajay helped her like a friend and eventually both of them started liking each other.
Kajol was at the top of her career at that time while Ajay was a successful star
from his first film.
Since Kajol wanted stability in life she decided to get married.
They got married with Marathi rituals on February 24, 1999.
Along with Kajol’s best friend Shah Rukh Khan, only a few selected guests were a part of their wedding.
