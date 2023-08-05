Kajol-Ajay Devgn Love Story 

Producer: Nibandh Vinod

Kajol and Ajay Devgn love story is very interesting and is no less than a movie itself. 

Instagram

kajol

This powerful couple met each other for the first time on the sets of the film Hulchul in 1995. 

Instagram

kajol

Kajol used to like talking and laughing on the sets, but Ajay did not like this habit of Kajol at all. 

Instagram

kajol

Both were dating someone else at that time. Kajol even used to take some advice about relationships from Ajay.

Instagram

kajol

Then when Kajol broke up, Ajay helped her like a friend and eventually both of them started liking each other. 

Instagram

kajol

Kajol was at the top of her career at that time while Ajay was a successful star  from his first film. 

Instagram

kajol

Since Kajol wanted stability in life she decided to get married. 

Instagram

kajol

They got married with Marathi rituals on February 24, 1999. 

Instagram

kajol

Along with Kajol’s best friend Shah Rukh Khan, only a few selected guests were a part of their wedding.

Instagram

kajol