Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
Kiara Advani And Her Love For Vibrant Colours
Kiara Advani looks enchanting in the ballroom-style crimson gown featuring a high slit.
The actress looks sassy in the neon yellow corset with a blue see-through jacket paired with silver joggers.
She looks cute in the lavender off-shoulder top and purple pajamas.
Kiara looks drop-dead gorgeous in the red two-piece outfit.
She radiates sheer elegance in the breathtaking yellow co-ord set consisting of a bandeau top and a midi skirt.
Kiara steals the spotlight in the vibrant pink sequined jumpsuit with silver boots.
The diva looks spectacular in the bright green midi dress.
She exudes elegance in the white ruffled skirt with a matching bodycon top.
Kiara is a picture of style in the statusque black gown with thigh-high slit.
