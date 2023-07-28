Sidharth and Kiara set couple goals at airport
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Paparazzi spotted actor
Sidharth Malhotra and his actress-wife Kiara Advani at the Mumbai Airport on Friday.
Ahead of Kiara Advani’s 31st birthday on July 31, the lovebirds were off to an undisclosed vacation destination.
Sidharth and Kiara walked hand-in-hand and the couple even smiled for the cameras.
Sidharth wore a white shirt, grey t-shirt and blue baggy pants, while Kiara looked gorgeous in a peach co-ord set and white top.
Before entering the airport, Sidharth Malhotra turned and gave a thumbs up to the paps. Kiara Advani also waved a goodbye.
Kiara Advani is currently basking under the success of her recently released film SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan.