Kriti Sanon
Inspired Saree Looks
Kriti Sanon’s
exquisite fashion choices have been the talk of the town throughout the promotional phase of Adipurush, in which Kriti portrays Sita.
The actress most recent magical ethnic ensemble included an anarkali that she enhanced with a stunning shawl drawn from the legends of Ayodhya.
She is a picture of elegance in a chocolate brown saree with golden border.
The Bollywood diva looks graceful in a white and golden saree.
Kriti
dazzles in a golden sequin saree.
She looks divine in a plain white chiffon saree with pearl-embellished blouse.
Her black sequin saree oozes sexiness and glamour.
Kriti
looks mesmerising in a golden shimmery saree.
The actress looks regal in a black and golden Banarasi saree custom-made into a high-slit gown.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More