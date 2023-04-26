Kriti Sanon
Makes Jaws Drop With Stunning Summer Dresses
Kriti Sanon looks like a breath of fresh air in a tiered white dress.
Kriti Sanon looks stunning with the long bob cut.
Kriti Sanon looks pretty in a colourful floral dress.
Kriti Sanon looks hot in the backless dress.
"
Kriti Sanon oozes oomph in a one-shoulder pink dress.
"
Kriti Sanon looks hot with the straight hairstyle.
Kriti Sanon looks hot in a pleated yellow dress.
Kriti Sanon looks racy in the backless dress.
Kriti Sanon will soon be promoting her upcoming film 'Adipurush' with 'Baahubali' star Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More