Kriti Sanon is a picture of elegance in a white and golden saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
Her black sequin saree by Dilnaz Kharbhary oozes sexiness and glamour.
The diva gets playful with prints in a colourful saree designed by Ranbir Mukherjee.
She looks sensuous in a plain orange saree by Akanksha Gajria.
Kriti exudes grace wearing Zainab Salman’s signature ruffled saree.
She looks sensuous in a blue chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra.
The actress looks regal in a white and golden saree by Mohammed Mazhar.
She looks radiant in this custom Falguni and Shane Peacock saree-gown.
Kriti dazzles in a golden embellished saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
