Kriti Sanon's Saree Saga

+
+
+

+
+
+

Kriti Sanon is a picture of elegance in a white and golden saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Her black sequin saree by Dilnaz Kharbhary oozes sexiness and glamour.

The diva gets playful with prints in a colourful saree designed by Ranbir Mukherjee.

She looks sensuous in a plain orange saree by Akanksha Gajria.

Kriti exudes grace wearing Zainab Salman’s signature ruffled saree.

She looks sensuous in a blue chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra.

The actress looks regal in a white and golden saree by Mohammed Mazhar.

She looks radiant in this custom Falguni and Shane Peacock saree-gown.

Kriti dazzles in a golden embellished saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More