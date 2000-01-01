Malaika Arora's
Favourite Yoga Asanas
That Malaika Arora is a big fan of yoga is no secret. The actress rarely misses her yoga sessions.
+
+
+
+
+
+
+ + +
The diva practices the Anjaneyasana with props to make
it even more intense.
+ + +
+
+
+
This asana, aced by Malaika, will help you achieve a strong core.
+ + +
+
+
+
+ +
+
+
+
Malaika does the half pigeon pose, also known as Ardha Kapotasana, for better flexibility of the hips.
The cat-cow stretch is one of the diva's favourite stretches, which works on the spine.
+ +
+ +
Malaika works on her glutes and lower body muscles by doing squats.
+ + +
+
+
+
The fish pose that the actress does, is good for the heart and burns fats.
+ + +
+
+
+
Tadasana is another favourite of Malaika that has multi-faceted benefits to the body.
+
+
+
+
+
+
+ + +
And finally, Malaika believes in meditating every day to relieve stress.
+
+
+
+
+
+
+ + +
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More