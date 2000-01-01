Malaika Arora's

Favourite Yoga Asanas

That Malaika Arora is a big fan of yoga is no secret. The actress rarely misses her yoga sessions.

The diva practices the Anjaneyasana with props to make
it even more intense.

This asana, aced by Malaika, will help you achieve a strong core.

Malaika does the half pigeon pose, also known as Ardha Kapotasana, for better flexibility of the hips.

The cat-cow stretch is one of the diva's favourite stretches, which works on the spine.

Malaika works on her glutes and lower body muscles by doing squats.

The fish pose that the actress does, is good for the heart and burns fats.

Tadasana is another favourite of Malaika that has multi-faceted benefits to the body.

And finally, Malaika believes in meditating every day to relieve stress.

