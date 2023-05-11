Malaika Arora's

Style Decoded

Malaika Arora 
looks drop-dead
gorgeous in the
red cutout dress.

She looks glamorous
in the black dress
with shiny silver
embellishment.

The diva stuns in the
halter-neck yellow thigh-
high slit sleek dress.

Malaika looks sensuous
in the racy black dress.

She looks a breathtaking
sight in the sculpted
white gown.

The actress looks mesmerising
in the royal blue dress with a
thigh-high slit.

She raises temperature
in the pink metallic
dress.

She flaunts her
curves in the yellow
wrap dress.

Malaika gives princess
vibes in the off-shoulder
feather gown.

