Mahesh Babu, the beloved and celebrated star, has won millions of hearts with his acting talent and charismatic presence.
Apart from his illustrious acting career, his personal life often garners attention from fans.
Recently, Mahesh proudly shared a post about his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, who has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the jewellery brand, PMJ Jewels.
To mark this special
collaboration, the brand
launched an exclusive collection
of her name.
The big launch took place at the iconic Times Square in New York on July 4th.
Sharing a picture and a video,
Mahesh wrote, “Lighting up the
Times Square. So so proud of you
my firecracker. Continue to dazzle
and shine.”
After the grand unveiling in
New York, the SITARA
collection was launch ed in
India on July 6th in Hyderabad.
Sitara enjoys quite a fan following on social media.
The 10-year-old star kid
has over 1 million followers
on Instagram.