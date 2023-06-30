Nia Sharma's Hot Summer Holiday
Nia Sharma is soaring mercury levels and how! Dressed in a skimpy and barely-there white monokini, the TV actress is enjoying her holiday in California.
She aces the Barbie core trend in the pink bralette and matching ruffled skirt.
Nia Sharma did not miss a chance to show off her driving skills when visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Of course, she was dressed perfectly in a white ruched dress.
She let out her inner child when roaming around the Hollywood Beach. She was dressed in a bright pink bralette bikini set.
The actress looked smart in a pastel pink outfit, comprising a pink oversized sweatshirt, skirt and cap, while roaming around in California.
Nia let her hair down while going clubbing in Miami. She was seen wearing a backless red dress that looked great against her tanned complexion.
The TV star sported a neon-green cutout swimsuit as she strolled past the streets of Venice Beach.
She went shopping in a crop top and micro-mini skirt.
Nia flaunted her skating skills dressed in a pink crop top and trackpants.
