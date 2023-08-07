gadar 2 vs omg 2:
7 iconic bollywood clashes in the last 20 years
Producer: Kashvi Raj Singh
As Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 will clash on August 11, here are some more iconic Bollywood box office clashes.
Om Shaanti Om and Saawariya clashed in 2007. They marked the debuts of Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor respectively.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar clashed in 2012. Both were hits.
Shahid Kapoor’s Haider and Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang clashed in 2014. The films completely differed in their aesthetics.
Shah Rukh-Kajol clashed with Ranveer-Deepika, in 2015’s Dilwale and Bajirao Mastani.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay clashed in 2016. Both were among the top grossers of the year.
Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in 2017. Both films received mixed reviews.