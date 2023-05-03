Makes Sizzling Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut
Padma Lakshmi
Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi made a head-turning debut on the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated.
At 52, she is rocking a golden metallic thong bikini!
Padma Lakshmi is an Indian-born American author and television host.
Presently, she is known for the award-winning series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.
She has authored six books so far.
Padma Lakshmi began her modelling career in Madrid, when she was 21.
She found fame as the host and one of the judges on the show Top Chef.
Lakshmi is a co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America.
She was married to author Salman Rushdie from 2004 to 2007.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More