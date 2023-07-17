Priyanka Chopra’s
Best Style Moments Of 2023
Priyanka Chopra looked uber chic in a green and black dress while attending Wimbledon this year.
She oozed sexiness in a white floor-length dress with a plunging neckline at an event in Rome.
The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous in a deep red co-ord set at a jewellery launch event in Venice.
Priyanka dazzled in a neon green ruffled saree with a corset blouse at cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement in Delhi.
She was a picture of elegance in a pastel blue mermiad-style gown at the NYC premiere of her film Love Again.
The diva gave boss lady vibes in a red ensemble with a black tie at the Met Gala after-party.
She looked spectacular in an off-shoulder black dress with a high slit at the Met Gala this year.
Priyanka looked beyond gorgeous in a green gown with a matching cape at th Roman premiere of her show Citadel.
She exuded grace and poise in a red corset gown at the world premiere of Citadel in London.
