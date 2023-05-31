R Madhavan's Cute Family Moments
R Madhavan
with wife and son Vedaant at IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi.
The actor won Best Director award for 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' at IIFA 2023.
On Father’s Day 2022, the actor shared a heartfelt message for all the fathers as he posted a collage comprising pictures of his father, grandfather and son.
To wish his wife on their wedding anniversary, Madhavan shared a beautiful picture with his wife Sarita Birje.
The actor surely is grateful and didn’t miss a chance to shower his love on the ladies in his life on Mother’s Day.
Festivities are nothing but a reason to celebrate joy with near and dear ones, and the star definitely believes the same.
Madhavan never fails to profess his love for Sarita and in this post he praises her with all his heart.
The actor truly believes that there’s nothing more rejuvenating than coming back home to your furry bundle of joy.
Being the doting father that he is, Madhavan shared an adorable collage on his son Vedant’s birthday.
