Actress Raashi Khanna stuns in green saree with pink blouse for her performance at award show.
A noted face in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Raashi looks absolutely stunning in a red lehenga with golden work.
The Southern beauty looks stunning in jet black saree.
The diva is seen donning a baby pink netted saree with golden detailing all over it. She paired the saree with a matching blouse.
Raashi draped an emerald green
silk saree with golden detailing,
which she paired with a
matching velvet blouse.
The actress is seen wearing an orange and pink striped saree. She paired the saree with an orange sleeveless boat neck blouse.
Raashi chose to wear a red ensemble for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding reception earlier this year.
The South actress looks
gorgeous in golden yellow red
Banarasi wedding saree.
Raashi Khanna looks glamorous
in bottle green embroidered
salwar suit.
