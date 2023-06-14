Rashmika Mandanna's
Stunning Looks
Southern beauty
Rashmika Mandanna
is called the national
crush for a reason.
Each time the actress drops
her pictures or videos on
social media, she leaves
everyone completely stunned.
The Pushpa fame actress can
be seen posing in a red long
coat paired with trousers of
the same colour.
The actress posing on a
beach with a beautiful
view of the azure ocean.
With good hopes, lying on
the beach in the sun, she
is enjoying summer.
Rashmika travelled to
the Maldives for a relaxing
getaway following the
release of her movie Goodbye.
The actress can be seen
savouring a lunch off a
pool tray while gazing
out into her resort's pool.
She makes this pair of yellow
athleisure clothing pop with
her lovely appearance in the
jacket and trousers.
The actress is too hot to
handle in a strapless black
body con maxi dress.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More