Remembering
Sushant Singh Rajput
It’s been three years since beloved Indian film actor
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.
The news of his demise came as a shock to many. The actor had always seemed to be a jovial and kind person in his interactions with fans and during interviews.
While cinema was his profession, he was a highly educated and incredibly well-read person among a sea of Bollywood stars.
Sushant Singh Rajput was born
on January 21, 1986 to Krishna
Kumar Singh and Usha Singh.
He secured 7th rank in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) and was also a Physics National Olympiad winner.
He joined theatre workshops
and became a background
dancer in live events and films
such as Dhoom 2.
Sushant became a household
name with the Ekta Kapoor
TV series, Pavitra Rishta.
His film career blossomed after he was cast in the critically and commercially hit film ‘Kai Po Che!’ which was released in 2013.
On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai, with the police ruling it a suicide. The CBI is still investigating the case.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More