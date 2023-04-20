Rest In Peace,
Pamela Chopra
wife of late Yash Chopra, passed away on April 20.
She died of pneumonia at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.
Pamela and Yash Chopra married in 1970.
They have two sons - Aditya and Uday Chopra.
Pamela Chopra is mother-in-law to Rani Mukerji.
She was very close to Shah Rukh Khan, who considered her his 'surrogate mother'.
Pamela Chopra dabbled in different aspects of filmmaking, notably singing and writing.
She had sung in several of her husband's films.
The Hindi film industry lost one of its treasured members today.
