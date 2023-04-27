is widely regarded as a fitness icon. The actress follows a well-balanced diet to maintain her fitness and health.
In numerous interviews she has spoken about her diet and her fitness journey.
In fact, through her Instagram account, she regularly keeps her fans updated about her fitness journey.
Samantha usually starts her day with a bowl of fresh fruits, oats, and nuts. She also likes to have a glass of fresh juice or a smoothie.
She prefers to have a bowl of fresh cut fruits or a handful of dry fruits as a mid-morning snack.
Samantha’s lunch usually consists of a bowl of salad, brown rice, grilled chicken or fish, and steamed vegetables.
The actress likes to have a cup of green tea or a smoothie as an evening snack.
Her dinner usually consists of a bowl of soup, quinoa, grilled chicken or fish, and steamed vegetables.
Samantha also indulges in her favourite foods once in a while. She believes in the 80/20 rule – 80% following a healthy diet and 20% enjoying cheat meals in moderation..