Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black crop top and skirt set at the Citadel premiere. She was joined by Varun Dhawan, her Citadel co-star. The star posed with the international crew of Citadel. Samantha was seen enjoying drinks and dinner with friends. She even pouted while taking a lift selfie. Like most of us, Samantha shared a photo of the airport. + + + + + + She even shared a glimpse of one of her meals. The diva was seen enjoying a stroll on London streets. in a huddle with Varun Dhawan and other friends. Samantha Liked What You Saw?View More More