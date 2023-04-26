Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Net Worth 

According to multiple media reports, South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a net worth of Rs 101 crore.

With a per-movie fee of Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4 crore, she is the second highest-paid actor in the South after Nayanthara.

She reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for featuring in Oo Antava song from Pushpa: The Rise. 

She lives in the super
luxurious home at Jubilee Hills
in Hyderabad. 

Her home is everything luxurious and packs ample acre-space of aesthetic furnishings too. 

Recently she bought a new home in Mumbai worth Rs 15 crore, as per TOI.

The actress owns a huge
fleet of cars.

The list includes a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayman GTS, Jaguar XF, Mercedes Benz G63 AMG, Audi Q7 and the swanky BMW 7 Series.

Samantha also owns her
clothing line called ‘Saaki’.

