Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic Hairstyles
The prevue of the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer film ‘Jawan’ is finally out and it is as power packed and interesting as fans expected it to be.
SRK sported a man bun in his recent hit ‘Pathaan’ and with this bewitchingly hot look, he sure had several hearts racing.
The actor truly upped the ante in
Don 2 with the messy locks and
the ponytail.
This gelled hair look made all the girls go ‘Kuch kuch hota hai Shah Rukh, tum nahi samjhoge.’
Shah Rukh with this mop top look truly made history, for years to come men in India sported a similar look confidently having learnt how to rock it from none other than Raj Malhotra.
Not just hairstyles but SRK has also taught us about the sheen and style that one requires to style a hair accessory well. Very few can look as good as he does sporting a bandana.
And finally, we obviously have to mention the hairstyle that has been his staple for the last couple of years. The glossy pushed-back hair look lives rent-free in our hearts.
Which is your favourite Shah Rukh hairstyle?
