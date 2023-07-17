Shanaya Kapoor to Debut in
Mohanlal’s
Vrushabha
Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, will make her acting debut in the Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha.
The announcement was made by Ekta Kapoor, who is co-producing the pan-India movie.
The movie will release in 2024, and is expected to go on floors later this month.
Shanaya Kapoor is Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin.
The starlet often impresses audiences with her expert dance moves on social media.
Her impeccable style sense is also commendable.
Shanaya is good friends with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan.
The diva was slated to debut in a Karan Johar movie. Looks like, it has been postponed.
We wish Shanaya a successful innings ahead!
