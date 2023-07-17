Shanaya Kapoor to Debut in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, will make her acting debut in the Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha.

Instagram

Ektaa kapoor

The announcement was made by Ekta Kapoor, who is co-producing the pan-India movie.

Instagram

Ektaa kapoor

The movie will release in 2024, and is expected to go on floors later this month.

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin.

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

The starlet often impresses audiences with her expert dance moves on social media.

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Her impeccable style sense is also commendable.

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya is good friends with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan.

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

The diva was slated to debut in a Karan Johar movie. Looks like, it has been postponed.

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

We wish Shanaya a successful innings ahead!

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor