Shanaya Kapoor x Puma india for Cosmopolitan India shoot

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor turned up the heat with her Cosmopolitan India shoot pictures, in collaboration with Puma India.

Cosmopolitan India

Instagram

Shanaya rocked the sporty look in a blue sports bra, paired with a black and white-striped co-ord set.

PUMA India

Instagram

Bold and beautiful Shanaya in a ravishing outfit for the photoshoot.

Cosmopolitan India

Instagram

From a gown, to a sporty cap look, she can pull off everything with grace.

Shanaya Kapoor

Instagram

Acing a cool pose, Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her curves in an orange bralette and wide-leg pants.

Cosmopolitan India

Instagram

Cute, hot, fashionable – Shanaya is all at the same time.

Shanaya Kapoor

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looks like she has forever been ready to be a fashion magazine cover girl.

Cosmopolitan India

Instagram

Fans are loving her fresh, sporty look!

Cosmopolitan India