Shanaya Kapoor x Puma india for Cosmopolitan India shoot

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Shanaya Kapoor turned up the heat with her Cosmopolitan India shoot pictures, in collaboration with Puma India.
Shanaya rocked the sporty look in a blue sports bra, paired with a black and white-striped co-ord set.
Bold and beautiful Shanaya in a ravishing outfit for the photoshoot.
From a gown, to a sporty cap look, she can pull off everything with grace.
Acing a cool pose, Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her curves in an orange bralette and wide-leg pants.
Cute, hot, fashionable – Shanaya is all at the same time.
Shanaya Kapoor looks like she has forever been ready to be a fashion magazine cover girl.
Fans are loving her fresh, sporty look!
