Sonakshi Sinha gave a major
throwback by posting pictures
of herself with her father
Shatrughan Sinha. “Here’s a
lesson in how not to dress your
kids,” she wrote in the caption.
Tiny Sona looked cutest
while sitting on her
mom’s lap.
The actress posted this
picture on her father’s
birthday in 2021. She
looks like a princess in
a green outfit.
In this post shared by
Shatrughan Sinha, the
actress looks absolutely
beautiful in a simple
black outfit that she
paired with a bindi.
In June 2021, Sona posted
this picture with her parents.
The caption of the picture
said, “Now you can adopt
a tree, or two, or three.”
Another picture where we
saw the mother-daughter
duo looking drop-dead
gorgeous.
We saw this adorable picture
on Instagram when Sona’s
mom turned 70 in 2020. She
is seen casually dressed up
with her mom.
Another picture that was
posted by the actress in
2017 on her mom’s birthday.
Sonakshi’s mom shared a
picture with the actress
during a roadshow at
Lucknow. Sonakshi looked
amazing in ethnic attire.
