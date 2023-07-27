Tamannaah Bhatia goes all glam at Jailer Song event
Tamannaah wore a white corset and looked hot as she grooved at the launch of the Hindi version of the song Kaavaalaa from Jailer
She styled the corset top with a pair of grey pants. She completed her look with a pair of golden colour shoes.
Tamannaah looked super sexy as she opted for minimalistic accessories and left her locks loose.
Tamannaah has had everyone grooving since the Tamil version of Kaavaalaa was released a few weeks back.
The first song to be released from Jailer, Tamannaah was seen bringing the house down with her dance moves.
The audio launch for the film is set to take place on July 28 in Chennai. The event will be attended by Rajinikanth and other cast members.
Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the news recently also for her bold role in Lust Stories 2, where she starred opposite her boyfriend
Tamannaah Bhatia and her co-star Vijay Verma have come out with their relationship and are happily in love.