Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been
grabbing headlines for their
rumoured romance.
The duo reportedly fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film Lust Stories 2.
The rumoured lovebirds were spotted driving back together after enjoying a romantic dinner date in Mumbai.
While Vijay was on the driver’s seat, Tamannaah was sitting by his side.
Vijay and Tamannaah's link-up rumours first sparked when a video of them reportedly kissing at a New Year’s event in Goa went viral.
Although their faces weren’t clearly visible, fans believed that Vijay and Tamannaah were seen in close proximity as they were dancing.
When asked about the link-up, Tamannaah stated: “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around.”
Vijay hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, during which a fan asked if he liked ‘tamatar.’ It happens to be the nickname he uses for Tamannaah. In response, he wrote, “My fav.”
When Vijay and Sonakshi Sinha announced that their first web series Dahaad premiered at the Berlinale, Tamannaah congratulated the team. In his reply, he thanked her and wrote, “Thanks Tamatar.”
