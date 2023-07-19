Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

These 9 Photos of Jacqueline Fernandez Will Leave You Spellbound

Jacqueline Fernandez is turning heads and how!

With her latest photos on social media, the sultry actress is setting the internet on fire.

Jacqueline is seen wearing a stylish black crop top with skin-tight blue denims.

Her washboard abs are on full display in the infinity top.

She raises the mercury level by wearing a slinky waist-chain.

The diva leaves her hair open with the minimalist look.

She opts for a bold eye makeup while keeping the lips nude.

Jacqueline was last seen in the movie, Cirkus, opposite Ranveer Singh.

Her upcoming projects include Crakk and Fateh.

