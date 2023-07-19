Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Sujata Singh
These 9 Photos of Jacqueline Fernandez Will Leave You Spellbound
Jacqueline Fernandez is turning heads and how!
Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
With her latest photos on social media, the sultry actress is setting the internet on fire.
Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline is seen wearing a stylish black crop top with skin-tight blue denims.
Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Her washboard abs are on full display in the infinity top.
Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
She raises the mercury level by wearing a slinky waist-chain.
Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
The diva leaves her hair open with the minimalist look.
Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
She opts for a bold eye makeup while keeping the lips nude.
Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline was last seen in the movie, Cirkus, opposite Ranveer Singh.
Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Her upcoming projects include Crakk and Fateh.
Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez