ASTRO member and K-pop icon Moonbin died at the age of 25 on April 19.
He was reportedly found dead in his Seoul apartment at around 8:10 pm KST on April 19, stated a report by Yonhap News TV. Moonbin’s agency Fantagio also confirmed the news.
Born Moon Bin, the K-pop
icon adopted the stage name
Moonbin after he ventured
into showbiz.
He was not just a singer but
also an actor, a songwriter,
and a model.
Moonbin was the heart of the Korean boy band ASTRO, being the lead vocalist and the main dancer of the group.
He was born on January 26 in 1998 in Cheongju, Chungbuk Province. Moonbin reportedly graduated from the Hanlim Multi Art School, where he was learning Practical Music.
His first project in showbiz was as a
child model in 2004. In just two
years, he signed his first music
video for TVXQ’s Balloons, where he
played the younger version of singer
U-Know Yunho.
Moonbin joined the six-
member boy group of
ASTRO in 2016.
Moonbin is survived by his
parents and his younger sister
Moon Sua, who is also a singer
in the girl group Billlie.
