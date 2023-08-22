10 BEAUTIFUL PICS OF RIVABA JADEJA

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Rivaba Jadeja is a well-known public figure. Apart from being Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, she has made a name for herself.

Instagram

Rivaba Jadeja

Rivaba is a BJP MLA from Gujarat. She gets spotted in numerous BJP campaigns, with big BJP leaders like Narendra Modi.

Instagram

Ravindrasinh Jadeja

Beauty with  brain right there!

Instagram

Rivaba Jadeja

She seems to be a very religious person from social media updates.

Instagram

Ravindrasinh Jadeja

You may also like

She also appears in the stadiums, supporting her husband many-a-times.

Instagram

Ravindrasinh Jadeja

Rivaba is one of the prettiest cricketer wives. The way she carries herself is praiseworthy.

Instagram

Ravindrasinh Jadeja

She can absolutely pass on as an actor with that look and glamour.

Instagram

Ravindrasinh Jadeja

Grace and elegance must be synonymous to Rivaba Jadeja. 

Instagram

Ravindrasinh Jadeja

A smile can be seen adorning Rivaba Jadeja almost in each of her public appearances.

Instagram

Rivaba Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba Jadeja are a picture perfect couple.

Instagram

Ravindrasinh Jadeja