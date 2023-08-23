10 Insanely Gorgeous Women Cricketers in the World

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
The youngest ever cricketer to represent Australia, has also played soccer for the country.
Ellyse Perry
A stylish left-handed batter who has gained popularity both on and off the field.
Smriti Mandhana
Became the first female cricketer to be accepted into the Lancashire Academy (2006) and waited until 2013 to get to debut in Team England.
Kate Cross
A right-armed all-rounder, who has been an asset of Team England, since 2010.
Danielle Wyatt
An attacking right-hand batter, who became the second woman cricketer from Chandigarh to play for India.
Harleen Deol
Daughter of umpire Saleema Imtiaz, she is a right-armed all-rounder.
Kainat Waqar
Former elegant batter and occasional medium-fast bowler.
Amy Satterthwaite
Slow left-arm spinner, became world’s no. 1 T20I bowler when 20-years-old, as per ICC.
Sydney Sixers
19-year-old cricketer, who has been a part of West Indies Women Under-19 squad.
shunelle.ss
Former successful right-hand batter and standout wicketkeeper.
Sarah Taylor