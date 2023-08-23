10 Insanely Gorgeous Women Cricketers in the World

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Ellyse Perry

The youngest ever cricketer to represent Australia, has also played soccer for the country.

(Australia)

Smriti Mandhana

A stylish left-handed batter who has gained popularity both on and off the field.

(India)

Kate Cross

Became the first female cricketer to be accepted into the Lancashire Academy (2006) and waited until 2013 to get to debut in Team England.

(England)

Danielle Wyatt

A right-armed all-rounder, who has been an asset of Team England, since 2010.

(England)

Harleen Deol

An attacking right-hand batter, who became the second woman cricketer from Chandigarh to play for India.

(India)

Kainat Imtiaz

Daughter of umpire Saleema Imtiaz, she is a right-armed all-rounder.

(Pakistan)

Amy Satterthwaite

Former elegant batter and occasional medium-fast bowler.

(New Zealand)

Sophie Ecclestone

Slow left-arm spinner,  became world’s no. 1 T20I bowler when 20-years-old, as per ICC.

(England)

Shunelle Sawh

19-year-old cricketer, who has been a part of West Indies Women Under-19 squad.

(West Indies)

Sarah Taylor

Former successful right-hand batter and standout wicketkeeper.

(England)

