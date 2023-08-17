10 Cricketers we wish Came out of retirement

Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker

The English pacer was part of the legendary fast-bowing partnership with James Anderson and picked over 600 wickets in Tests. 

10. Stuart Broad

DJ Bravo has already proven why he is a legend in the shortest format. His all-round contributions would be an asset to the West Indies side. 

9. Dwayne Bravo

The batter was arguably one of Sri Lanka’s finest across all formats. He is also the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka. 

8. Kumar Sangakkara

The pacer could form a lethal trio with Rabada and Nortje which would strike fear on the batters. 

7. Dale Steyn

The all-rounders ability to win trophies across franchises is a rare commodity. His leadership and all-round skills is something invaluable.

6. Kieron Pollard

One of the best limited overs specialists, his contributions to the Sri Lankan side would be invaluable considering their current pace attack. 

5. Lasith Malinga

With India needing a middle-order specialist for the upcoming World Cup, who better than Yuvraj Singh

4. Yuvraj Singh

His ability to be patient but also aggressive to obliterate bowlers with his 360 game is an ability very few have. 

3. AB DeVilliers

Nothing more needs to be said about the Master Blaster. His career itself is testament to his quality and god-like talent. 

2. Sachin Tendulkar

His recent IPL win is enough proof that he can still crack it at the top level. His leadership and finishing ability is still good enough to contrbute. 

1. MS Dhoni