10 Cricketers we wish Came out of retirement
Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker
The English pacer was part of the legendary fast-bowing partnership with James Anderson and picked over 600 wickets in Tests.
10. Stuart Broad
DJ Bravo has already proven why he is a legend in the shortest format. His all-round contributions would be an asset to the West Indies side.
9. Dwayne Bravo
The batter was arguably one of Sri Lanka’s finest across all formats. He is also the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka.
8. Kumar Sangakkara
The pacer could form a lethal trio with Rabada and Nortje which would strike fear on the batters.
7. Dale Steyn
The all-rounders ability to win trophies across franchises is a rare commodity. His leadership and all-round skills is something invaluable.
6. Kieron Pollard
One of the best limited overs specialists, his contributions to the Sri Lankan side would be invaluable considering their current pace attack.
5. Lasith Malinga
With India needing a middle-order specialist for the upcoming World Cup, who better than Yuvraj Singh
4. Yuvraj Singh
His ability to be patient but also aggressive to obliterate bowlers with his 360 game is an ability very few have.
3. AB DeVilliers
Nothing more needs to be said about the Master Blaster. His career itself is testament to his quality and god-like talent.
2. Sachin Tendulkar
His recent IPL win is enough proof that he can still crack it at the top level. His leadership and finishing ability is still good enough to contrbute.
1. MS Dhoni
Next Story: IND vs IRE T20Is: Players to Watch Out For