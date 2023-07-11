Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Ben Stokes reverses his July 18, 2022 decision of retiring from ODI cricket, on Aug 16, 2023. He will be seen playing England’s upcoming series vs NZ
Manoj Tiwary took back his announcement of retirement from cricket, on Aug 8, 2023, just 5 days after he made the decision. He will be playing for another year.
Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh’s ODI captain, announced retirement on July 6, after loss to Afghanistan in the first ODI. However, a conversation with the PM made him come back on July 7.
Moeen Ali reversed his retirement decision from red-ball cricket, ahead of the Ashes 2023. A chat with Ben Stokes on social media convinced him to return for playing the series.
Ambati Rayudu, who was controversially omitted from India’s 2019 World Cup squad, initially retired but made a comeback. He later retired on a high note after winning the IPL 2023 title with CSK.
Kevin Pietersen retired from cricket following reported disagreements with the ECB and coach Peter Moores. Just a month later, he returned and played all three formats, before retiring in 2018.
Shahid Afridi, the legendary Pakistan captain, had a tumultuous retirement journey, reversing his decision multiple times. He ultimately retired in February 2017 after changing his mind four times.
Dwayne Bravo, a certified legend, reversed his retirement decision in 2018 and continued playing franchise cricket worldwide. However, on Nov 6, 2021, he announced his international retirement.
Imran Khan reversed his retirement decision and returned to lead Pakistan in the 1992 ODI World Cup, where they emerged as champions. His comeback played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s historic victory.
Grant Flower retired after Heath Streak’s removal as Zimbabwe captain in 2004. He made a surprising comeback in 2010. However, poor form led to his withdrawal and end of international career in 2010.