The Top 10 List of Most Ducks in Men’s ODIs
Producer: Feroz Khan
August 22, 2023
Some big names feature in the top-10 list of cricketers with most ducks in men’s ODIs
Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya recorded 34 ducks while playing 445 ODIs – the most in history
2nd spot belongs to Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi who failed to score 30 times in 398 ODIs
Wasim Akram and Mahela Jayawardene each registered 28 ducks during their careers
The 4th spot belongs to another Sri Lankan in Lasith Malinga who was out without scoring 26 times in 226 ODIs
Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas and Chris Gayle jointly occupy 5th spot with 25 ducks each
Romesh Kaluwitharana played 189 ODIs for Sri Lanka and made 24 ducks to take the 6th spot
At 7th spot is New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori who has 23 ducks against his name
Herschelle Gibbs and Younis Khan are joint-eighth with 22 ducks each
Shaun Pollock, Brendon McCullum,
Inzamam-ul-Haq
, Ricky Ponting & Sachin Tendulkar are joint-ninth with 20 ducks each
7 batters occupy 10th spot including Javagal Srinath, Adam Parore,Mohammad Hafeez, Nathan Astle, Tamim Iqbal, Saleem Malik & Adam Gilchrist
next: Where Are India’s 2018 Asia CUp Winners