10 GLAM PICS OF NATAŠA STANKOVIĆ PANDYA

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

This black Shantanu & Nikhil outfit on Nataša is like the most perfect match ever!

Instagram

Nataša Stanković Pandya

Nataša Stanković flaunts that perfect beach body in a white bikini.

Instagram

Nataša Stanković Pandya

Ravishing woman in black right there!

Instagram

Nataša Stanković Pandya

Nataša looks like a princess donning a Shantanu & Nikhil wedding gown.

Instagram

Nataša Stanković Pandya

Nataša Stanković looks pricey in a shiny golden outfit by high fashion couturier, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Instagram

Nataša Stanković Pandya

The bralette paired with a shirt, wide-leg trousers and headscarf is an absolute beach fashion goals.

Instagram

Nataša Stanković Pandya

An outfit and physique like that is sure to turn heads. The green and blue cutout bodycon dress is a perfect partywear.

Instagram

Nataša Stanković Pandya

Never wrong with a little black dress! She wore it on her 30th birthday.

Instagram

Nataša Stanković Pandya

Nataša in a mesh, figure-hugging dress, is a sight to behold!

Instagram

Nataša Stanković Pandya

She is hot, cute and cool at the same time in this chic fit.

Instagram

Nataša Stanković Pandya