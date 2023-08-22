Producer: Peuli Bakshi
This black Shantanu & Nikhil outfit on Nataša is like the most perfect match ever!
Nataša Stanković Pandya
Nataša Stanković flaunts that perfect beach body in a white bikini.
Nataša Stanković Pandya
Ravishing woman in black right there!
Nataša Stanković Pandya
Nataša looks like a princess donning a Shantanu & Nikhil wedding gown.
Nataša Stanković Pandya
Nataša Stanković looks pricey in a shiny golden outfit by high fashion couturier, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Nataša Stanković Pandya
The bralette paired with a shirt, wide-leg trousers and headscarf is an absolute beach fashion goals.
Nataša Stanković Pandya
An outfit and physique like that is sure to turn heads. The green and blue cutout bodycon dress is a perfect partywear.
Nataša Stanković Pandya
Never wrong with a little black dress! She wore it on her 30th birthday.
Nataša Stanković Pandya
Nataša in a mesh, figure-hugging dress, is a sight to behold!
Nataša Stanković Pandya
She is hot, cute and cool at the same time in this chic fit.
Nataša Stanković Pandya