10 Highest Run Scorers in India vs Pakistan ODI Matches

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of the highest run scorer in IND vs PAK ODI games with 2526 runs in 69 matches

Inzamam-ul-Haq is Pakistan’s leading run-scorer vs India in ODI games with 2403 runs in 67 matches

Saeed Anwar is third overall on the illustrious list he scored 2002 runs in just 50 ODIs

India coach Rahul Dravid comes next, the Wall of India scored 1899 runs against Pakistan in 58 games

Shoaib Malik is fifth on the list, the former Pakistan all-rounder scored 1782 runs in 42 matches against India

Mohammad Azharuddin is ranked number 6 on the list, he smashed 1657 in 64 ODIs versus Pakistan

Sourav Ganguly is at number 7, he is just five runs shy of Ahzaruddin’s tally at 1652 runs in 53 matches

Pakistan’s Saleem Malik features next on the leading run-scorers list with 1534 runs in his tally in 52 outings

Ijaz Ahmed in the penultimate name on the list, he scored 1533 runs, just one shy of Saleem Malik in 53 games

Explosive Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi finishes at number 10 with 1524 runs in 67 matches against India