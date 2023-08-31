10 Indian Cricketers And Their Favourite Food

virat kohli

No matter how much of a diet-oriented life he leads, Virat always holds a soft corner for Chole Bhature.

rohit sharma

Rohit is a lover of Maharashtrian food, but he is particularly fond of Kothimbir Vadi and also Aloo Paratha.

ms dhoni

Butter Chicken is captain cool’s favourite delicacy.

sachin tendulkar

Master blaster is very fond of fish dishes like Fish Fry and Fish Curry. He also loves Sushi and Sashimi.

shubman gill

Like Dhoni, Butter Chicken is an absolute favourite of this youngster as well. He likes to have it with paratha.

hardik pandya

His food preference is  as unique as his personality. He loves Cheese Pav Bhaji, which is his go-to delicacy currently.

kl rahul

Rahul loves South Indian food, especially Dosa. He is also fond of Golgappas.

shikhar dhawan

Dhawan is a sucker for biriyani, but his love for Hyderabadi biriyani is unparallel.

ravindra jadeja

Hailing from the Kathiawad region, he loved their local food, particularly Thikari.

yuvraj singh

Homemade Kadhi Chawal is his weakness. He is also very fond of Continental dishes.