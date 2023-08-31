10 Indian Cricketers And Their Favourite Food

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
No matter how much of a diet-oriented life he leads, Virat always holds a soft corner for Chole Bhature.
Rohit is a lover of Maharashtrian food, but he is particularly fond of Kothimbir Vadi and also Aloo Paratha.
Butter Chicken is captain cool’s favourite delicacy.
Master blaster is very fond of fish dishes like Fish Fry and Fish Curry. He also loves Sushi and Sashimi.
Like Dhoni, Butter Chicken is an absolute favourite of this youngster as well. He likes to have it with paratha.
His food preference is as unique as his personality. He loves Cheese Pav Bhaji, which is his go-to delicacy currently.
Rahul loves South Indian food, especially Dosa. He is also fond of Golgappas.
Dhawan is a sucker for biriyani, but his love for Hyderabadi biriyani is unparallel.
Hailing from the Kathiawad region, he loved their local food, particularly Thikari.
Homemade Kadhi Chawal is his weakness. He is also very fond of Continental dishes.