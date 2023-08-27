Medium Brush Stroke

Ishan Kishan & Shubman Gill Are Friendship Goals

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Ishan Kishan flaunting Shubman Gill’s shirt, while having a laving sushi meal with buddy.

Ishan & Gill  posed for a quick pic click on their way to the Caribbean.

Pool buddies, flaunting their gym-fit physique.

Ishan Kishan & Shubman Gill are absolute cuties, and a fun-loving duo.

Ishan captioned this pic as “Brothers on and off the field”, as he wished Gill on his birthday.

The giggling duo’s smiles are to melt for!

Rides to the cricket grounds are always fun when these two are around.

A quick selfie with the Ind vs SA ODI trophy, after winning the tournament. 

The handsome besties are always happier when together.

They keep featuring in each other’s social media posts, and fans can’t seem to get enough of their goofy moments.