10 Motivational Quotes By
Kapil Dev
“Cricket has become more popular, not me… When the game grows, those who’ve played it also grow.”
“I think pride is more important sometimes than making money.”
“Spirituality lies in what you do and how you do it and not what result you get.”
“People often ask me whether I believe in God. I haven’t seen God. But I think that one’s beliefs are one’s God – and, in those terms, yes, God is there.”
“When you take risks and things don’t go your way, you can be heavily criticized by the media.”
“When you are growing up, everyone will help you. When you reach the top, everyone will start pulling you down. The same people who help you will be the same people who try to pull you down.”
“As a sportsman, my aim was to help sportspersons grow. The idea is to see what is good for sport rather than what’s good for individuals.”
“It isn’t easy being a celebrity cricketer in India.”
“There is inspiration all around us.”
“If your work becomes a source of enjoyment and a challenge, it will never seem like work – it will be fun. If you ever feel that your work is a burden, there is no point carrying on with it.”
