10 Pictures of Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Airport

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma was spotted at Mumbai Airport along with his wife

Images: Viral Bhayani 

Rohit opted for a casual look, pairing blue jeans with pink t-shirt while sporting baseball cap & sunglasses

The India squad will assemble for a preparatory camp in Bengaluru

BCCI recently announced a 17-man squad for Asia Cup 2023, led by Rohit

The Asia Cup starts from August 30 while India begin their campaign on September 2

Rohit was the captain in 2018 when India last won Asia Cup

India have been grouped alongside Pakistan and Nepal

The 35-year-old Rohit is hoping to win the trophy again as skipper

Rohit also aims to end India’s ICC trophy drought at the ODI World Cup

The batting superstar will be back in action for the first time since the West Indies ODI series