10 Pictures of Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Airport
Producer: Feroz Khan
India ODI captain Rohit Sharma was spotted at Mumbai Airport along with his wife
Images: Viral Bhayani
Rohit opted for a casual look, pairing blue jeans with pink t-shirt while sporting baseball cap & sunglasses
The India squad will assemble for a preparatory camp in Bengaluru
BCCI recently announced a 17-man squad for Asia Cup 2023, led by Rohit
The Asia Cup starts from August 30 while India begin their campaign on September 2
Rohit was the captain in 2018 when India last won Asia Cup
India have been grouped alongside Pakistan and Nepal
The 35-year-old Rohit is hoping to win the trophy again as skipper
Rohit also aims to end India’s ICC trophy drought at the ODI World Cup
The batting superstar will be back in action for the first time since the West Indies ODI series
