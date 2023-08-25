10 Rare & Unseen Photos of MS Dhoni

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in his early days.

@AnIrf_0

Handsome young Dhoni with a trophy he had won.

@AnIrf_0

A childhood pic from MS Dhoni’s collection.

@AnIrf_0

Captain cool posing with his school buddies.

@AnIrf_0

A pic from the beginning days of Dhoni’s cricketing career.

@AnIrf_0

The classic MSD hairstyle, that went viral when he started earning fame.

@AnIrf_0

Mahi, during the time he played for the railways and worked as a ticket inspector.

@AnIrf_0

Dhoni’s love for bikes started very early on.

@AnIrf_0

MS Dhoni with his family.

@AnIrf_0

Dhoni and his beloved Sakshi during their early days of getting to know each other.

@NanDhanKili

