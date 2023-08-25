Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in his early days.
@AnIrf_0
Handsome young Dhoni with a trophy he had won.
A childhood pic from MS Dhoni’s collection.
Captain cool posing with his school buddies.
A pic from the beginning days of Dhoni’s cricketing career.
The classic MSD hairstyle, that went viral when he started earning fame.
Mahi, during the time he played for the railways and worked as a ticket inspector.
Dhoni’s love for bikes started very early on.
MS Dhoni with his family.
Dhoni and his beloved Sakshi during their early days of getting to know each other.
@NanDhanKili