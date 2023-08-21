10 Takeaways from Rohit-Agarkar Asia Cup 2023 Squad Presser 

Tilak Varma showed real promise, temperament. It’s good to take him along – Agarkar
We are hopeful both (Shreyas) Iyer and (KL) Rahul will remain fit’ – Agarkar
We need guys who can bat anywhere. That is the message conveyed to the players – Rohit
Shikhar has been a terrific player, but at the moment we have three openers who are doing really well – Agarkar
To fit in two wrist spinners was difficult, so (Yuzvendra) Chahal had to missed out’ – Agarkar
Hopefully Sharma and Kohli can roll some arm over in the World Cup – Rohit
Ye Sab Pagalpanti Nahi Karte Hum’ – Rohit on Flexible batting line-up
‘Shreyas (Iyer) is declared completely fit’ – Agarkar
KL Rahul still has some niggle, hence (Sanju) Samson is travelling as a reserve – Agarkar
We had a deep discussion on off-spinner and leggie. What boiled down to was batting option at 8 and 9′ – Rohit