10 Things to Know Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023 is all set to get underway on August 30 with co-hosts Pakistan up against Nepal
The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will be the 12th edition in the tournament’s history
Here are ten things you must know ahead of Asia Cup 2023
Asia Cup 2023 will be played in hybrid model, Pakistan will host 4 games, Sri Lanka will host 9 games
The 6 participating teams are divided in two groups, India, Pakistan, Nepal in Group A
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan will be in Group B with two teams advancing into Super 4 from each group
All teams will play against one another once in Super 4 and the two top teams will play in the final on September 17
India is the most successful team in Asia Cup history with 7 titles (6 ODI, 1 T20I)
India last won the Asia Cup in 2018, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy who will be leading the Men in Blue again
India will play Pakistan in Kandy on Sept 2, followed by the Nepal game on Sept 4 in Kandy again
If India qualify, they will qualify as A2 and play all their Super 4 games in Colombo not in Lahore
All the matches of Asia Cup will start from 3 PM IST, live telecast will be available on Star Sports network.
Live Streaming of Asia Cup 2023 will be available on Disney+Hotstar.