10 TRENDY HAIRSTYLES OF VIRAT KOHLI

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Professional Pompadour

This is the most commonly seen hairstyle on Virat Kohli.

Spike

Virat Kohli used to be spotted in spikes earlier.

Side Fade

This has to be one of Virat’s most iconic looks.

Messy Hairstyle

Virat Kohli looks good even when his hair is unruly. He is truly a fashion icon for youngsters.

Short Trimmed

Hair trimmed in a short, messy manner is another style aced by the top cricketer.

Side-Quiff

Side parted hair, leaning on one side is also one of Virat Kohli’s most commonly-donned looks.

Sporty

Undercut

Undercuts might be one of Virat’s favourite haircuts to get. Sometimes, he even gets a spike addition to the hairstyle.

Messy Undercut

Messy undercut hairstyle with taper fade is another type of undercut seen quite often on Virat Kohli.

Mid-High Fade

Kohli appeared in this haircut when he was going through a prime phase in his career, setting a lot of records.