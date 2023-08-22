Producer: Peuli Bakshi
This is the most commonly seen hairstyle on Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli used to be spotted in spikes earlier.
This has to be one of Virat’s most iconic looks.
Virat Kohli looks good even when his hair is unruly. He is truly a fashion icon for youngsters.
Hair trimmed in a short, messy manner is another style aced by the top cricketer.
Side parted hair, leaning on one side is also one of Virat Kohli’s most commonly-donned looks.
Undercuts might be one of Virat’s favourite haircuts to get. Sometimes, he even gets a spike addition to the hairstyle.
Messy undercut hairstyle with taper fade is another type of undercut seen quite often on Virat Kohli.
Kohli appeared in this haircut when he was going through a prime phase in his career, setting a lot of records.