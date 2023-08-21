10 Virushka Photos That Are Couple Goals

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Beware of extreme sweetness! The mushy couple is here to melt hearts.

Virushka might be the most popular Bollywood-Cricket combo of India, and they deserve to be so too.

Both Virat and Anushka are extremely successful in their respective fields, and bring out the best of each other.

The visual duo looked as stunning as ever at the Indian Sports Honours 2023.

Can’t take your eyes off the beautiful couple, can you?

Virat and Anushka are always spotted attending each other’s big events and being super supportive spouses.

Travelling various places and checking out new cafes and restaurants might be one of the couple’s favourite activities.

Due to their on and off-screen chemistry, they often get advertisement offers as a couple.

Virushka often takes out time from their busy schedule and go on fancy dates.

The happy and crazy duo often flaunts each other on their social media and make fans go aww.

