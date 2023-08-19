11 Superstars Who Have Captained India in Men’s T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah is the first fast bowler, 11th overall, to captain an Indian men’s cricket team in T20Is

He joined the club during the first T20I of a 3-match series between India and Ireland in Dublin on August 18, 2023

Virender Sehwag was the first ever man to lead India in a T20I  in 2006 when they beat South Africa

MS Dhoni then led India in 72 matches, concluding with a win percentage of 56.94 and a T20 World Cup title

In between, Suresh Raina led India in 3 matches between 2010 and 2011, winning all three of them

Ajinkya Rahane also captained India in two matches, winning one and losing the other 

Virat Kohli took over the reins from Dhoni and led India in 50 matches, finishing with a win percentage of 60

Rohit Sharma has led India so far in 51 T20Is and guided them to victories in 39 of them

Hardik Pandya is the unofficial T20I captain now having captained in 16 T20Is so far

Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have also discharged the duty on various occassions