11 Superstars Who Have Captained India in Men’s T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah is the first fast bowler, 11th overall, to captain an Indian men’s cricket team in T20Is
He joined the club during the first T20I of a 3-match series between India and Ireland in Dublin on August 18, 2023
Virender Sehwag was the first ever man to lead India in a T20I in 2006 when they beat South Africa
MS Dhoni then led India in 72 matches, concluding with a win percentage of 56.94 and a T20 World Cup title
In between, Suresh Raina led India in 3 matches between 2010 and 2011, winning all three of them
Ajinkya Rahane also captained India in two matches, winning one and losing the other
Virat Kohli took over the reins from Dhoni and led India in 50 matches, finishing with a win percentage of 60
Rohit Sharma has led India so far in 51 T20Is and guided them to victories in 39 of them
Hardik Pandya is the unofficial T20I captain now having captained in 16 T20Is so far
Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have also discharged the duty on various occassions